Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.60 ($0.14). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 30,236 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.58. The firm has a market cap of £52.60 million and a P/E ratio of -26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

About Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.