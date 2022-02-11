Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
NYSE:OFC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.