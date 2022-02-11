Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,676. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.