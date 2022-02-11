CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $158.24 on Monday. CorVel has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $213.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,811 shares of company stock worth $4,954,809 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
