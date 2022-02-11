CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $158.24 on Monday. CorVel has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $213.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,811 shares of company stock worth $4,954,809 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.