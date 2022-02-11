Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.98% from the company’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

COUR stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $608,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

