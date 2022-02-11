Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.24) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
