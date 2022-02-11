Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.24) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

