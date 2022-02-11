Credit Suisse AG Has $5.13 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.