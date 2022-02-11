Credit Suisse AG Has $5.37 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Amundi bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.95.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

