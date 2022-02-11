Credit Suisse AG Sells 50,307 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

