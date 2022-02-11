Credit Suisse Group Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $85.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.