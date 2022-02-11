Credit Suisse Group Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$48.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOS. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.13.

GOOS stock traded down C$2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$33.82 and a 12 month high of C$67.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 60.89.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

