Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crexendo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,793. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

