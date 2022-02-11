Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CRTO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Criteo has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Criteo stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

