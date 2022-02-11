Critical Comparison: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) & Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Xenetic Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $310.02 million 1.97 $26.75 million $2.62 6.73 Xenetic Biosciences $440,000.00 30.73 -$10.89 million ($0.56) -1.80

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Xenetic Biosciences. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collegium Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical and Xenetic Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.69%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical 31.77% 19.02% 5.96% Xenetic Biosciences -511.13% -37.58% -35.03%

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Xenetic Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR. The Xtampza ER provides pain control while maintaining its extended-release drug release profile after being subjected to common methods of abuse and accidental misuse. The Nucynta ER for the treatment of chronic pain and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The Nucynta IR is a release formulation of tapentadol indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in October 2003 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

