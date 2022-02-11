Critical Contrast: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) vs. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 185.55%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.03%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% INmune Bio N/A -40.84% -34.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 503.14 -$87.01 million N/A N/A INmune Bio $10,000.00 19,894.95 -$12.10 million ($1.55) -7.19

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.