Css LLC Il Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,041,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

XPO opened at $68.74 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

