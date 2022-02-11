Css LLC Il Buys 511 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

