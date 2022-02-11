Css LLC Il Has $325,000 Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,555 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 422,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 660,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.90 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

