Css LLC Il Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 85.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,574 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.