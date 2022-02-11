Css LLC Il Invests $290,000 in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

