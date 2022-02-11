Css LLC Il Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.