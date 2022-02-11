Css LLC Il Makes New $471,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

