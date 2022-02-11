Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after buying an additional 7,021,613 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,364,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $10.23 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.