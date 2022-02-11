Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

