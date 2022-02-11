Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $2.93 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Curate has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $3.88 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006773 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,707 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

