CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of CURO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,282. The company has a market cap of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CURO Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CURO Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CURO Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

