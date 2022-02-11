cVault.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $102.98 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10,297.65 or 0.23659105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $102.98 million and approximately $159,678.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103334 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

