CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

