CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.66. 76,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,783. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

