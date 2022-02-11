Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 135,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 369,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$227.51 million and a PE ratio of -140.00.

In related news, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$359,100. Also, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$79,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,402.90.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

