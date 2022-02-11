Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

