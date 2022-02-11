Dash Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Dash has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $203.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $110.23 or 0.00256485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,573,156 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

