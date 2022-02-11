David Maclennan Acquires 480 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CAT stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
