David Maclennan Acquires 480 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CAT stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

