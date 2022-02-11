DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

DVA stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 634,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

