DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut DCC to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,900 ($93.31) to GBX 5,550 ($75.05) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($98.04) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.31) to GBX 8,349 ($112.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,046.17 ($95.28).

Get DCC alerts:

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,486 ($87.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,084.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,083.49. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,476 ($74.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,684 ($90.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.