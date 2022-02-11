DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,046.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($95.28).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($98.04) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.31) to GBX 8,349 ($112.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded DCC to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($93.31) to GBX 5,550 ($75.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON:DCC traded down GBX 70 ($0.95) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,416 ($86.76). The company had a trading volume of 89,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,367. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,476 ($74.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,684 ($90.39). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,084.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,083.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

