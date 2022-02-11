DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

DCP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

