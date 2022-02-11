DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
DCP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
