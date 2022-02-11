Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCPH. downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.26 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

