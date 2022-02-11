Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of DCPH opened at $9.26 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.