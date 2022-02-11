Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.81 and a 200-day moving average of $359.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.