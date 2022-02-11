DeHive (DHV) One Day Volume Tops $261,419.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $408,843.64 and approximately $261,419.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.82 or 0.07060778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.41 or 1.00233812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006498 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

