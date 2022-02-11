Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

ETR:DHER opened at €46.49 ($53.44) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a one year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

