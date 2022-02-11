Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

