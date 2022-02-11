Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.96

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 125657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

