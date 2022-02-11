Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.96

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 125657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
