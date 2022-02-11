Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLN. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th.

LON DLN traded up GBX 18.33 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,271.33 ($44.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,815. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,356 ($31.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.06). The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,382.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,500.17.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

