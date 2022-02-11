Desjardins Comments on Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.40 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.