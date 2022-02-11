Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $87.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

