Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 245.83 ($3.32).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 196.70 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £805.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.