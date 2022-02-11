Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,300 ($17.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.89) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.83).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,043 ($14.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,192.30. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 569.47 ($7.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($18.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

