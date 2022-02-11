Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Target Price to $190.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $211.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.86.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.